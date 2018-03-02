The 5A Idaho Boys State basketball tournament is underway at the Idaho Center where 5 treasure valley schools were looking to punch their ticket to the state title game.
The Rocky Mountain Grizzlies started the day by beating Boise 53 to 45 as Grizzlies Hunter Ranstrom led all scorers with 15 points.
Rocky will square off against Borah who beat Madison is a defensive battle. For the Lions, Austin Bolt finished with 15 points while also stealing the ball twice in the closing seconds for the victory.
Post Falls came to the treasure valley on a mission against Centennial as they won easily 56 to 38. Oregon State baseball commit Jacob Pfennigs paced the Trojans with 21 points.
The final game of the net pitted Mountain View and Hillcrest. At the half, it was one point ball game with the Mavericks winning 36 to 35. However in the 2nd half Hillcrest was able to close it out winning 76 to 67 as three knights were in double figures with Derek Marlowe leading with 22 points.