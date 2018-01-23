'These tickets aren't cheap': Patriots players flooded with Super Bowl requests

Just about every Patriots fan would love to get their hands on Super Bowl tickets, including the players who get a lot of requests from immediate family, distant relatives and friends.

“I got like 46 texts right after the game and everybody is like ‘hey by the way if I can get to the game,'” tackle Nate Solder told WBZ-TV. “Well you and 46 other people. I only have so many here.”

Patriots captain Matthew Slater keeps his head in the game and lets his wife handle the business.

“And she’s gonna be in charge of telling people yay or nay and I’m just going to focus on playing the football,” Slater said.

Each player receives two tickets. The rest they have to purchase just like any fan.

“No we get two tickets for free and the rest you have to come out of pocket for and these tickets aren’t cheap,” Slater said.

The demands are high and the list is long.

“Just a lot of people hitting me up,” cornerback Eric Rowe said. “It ain’t cheap. It’s not cheap on my end, it’s not going to be cheap on your end,” he tells them.

Safety Devin McCourty says he has gotten a ton of requests. “You kind of look at your phone and laugh a little bit,” he said.

“It’s going to go to immediate family, that fills up my whole roster right away,” Solder explained. “I’m booked; if you’re looking for tickets I’m booked.”

On the resale market Monday morning, tickets often started at almost $5,000 for nose-bleed seats.