This Spiderman Costume For Adults Will Have You Posing As Your Friendly Neighborhood Wall-Crawler

If you thought the days of dressing up as your favorite superhero were behind you, think again. Amazon is selling a Spiderman adult costume that will have you reliving all the Halloween magic of your childhood.

The Spiderman adult costume from JoyRodgers is priced at $45.99, with a coupon to save 5% that takes the price to $43.69. Made of spandex, the Spiderman costume is stretchy and breathable and comes in adult sizes SM-XXL, with the heights for adult sizes ranging from 61-64 inches for a SM to 72-75 for XXL.

The Spiderman adult costume comes with a jumpsuit and detachable mask, which, when combined, cover the entire body from head to toe. There is a zipper in the back that runs from waist to neck to make it easy to get on and off.

The costume does also come in child sizes, so if you’re wanting to match your child when going trick-or-treating, they can get the same costume in sizes XS-XL.

With more than 260 reviews, the Spiderman costume for adults has a total rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Exactly 65% of customers give it a full 5 stars. Customers say it’s a great fit and is comfortable and breathable, but a few say the mask is a little hard to look out of and parts of the costume, specifically the legs, can be a bit see-through.

One customer who gave it a full five stars says the costume made their husband look like the real Spider-Man.

“Real enough that in pics you can’t tell … but cheap enough, up close its slightly (very slightly) see through,” Audrea M. said. “My husband is 6’3 and we got the largest size offered. It fit well and my toddler and 10-year-old niece thought he was the real Spider-Man. Completely freaked out!!”

Is Spider-Man not your go-to superhero? No worries — Amazon has all sorts of superhero costumes for adults, from Batman to Superman and more.

This Rubie’s The Dark Knight Trilogy Adult Batman Costume is priced between $44.99-$80.95 depending on the size, but sizes are currently limited. Made of 100% polyester, the costume is officially licensed. It includes a long-sleeved muscle-chest jumpsuit with attached boot-tops on the legs, plus a molded utility belt that ties in the back and a headpiece with an attached cape.

With nearly 3,500 reviews, the costume has a total rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars, with more than half the reviews giving it a full five stars and another 17% giving it 4 stars. Reviewers say it’s a great costume, looks just like the picture and is good for the price.

You’ll also find this DC Comics Deluxe Muscle Chest Superman, priced around $31 for the currently-available sizes. The officially licensed costume includes a deluxe Superman costume jumpsuit with a muscled chest appearance, plus an attached cape, boot-tops and a PVC belt.

The costume has 4.4 out of 5 stars with more than 660 people weighing in. About 70% of customers give it a full 5 stars. Customers say it fits well and is a great price. They’re a bit divided on whether it’s true to size, though, so you’ll want to make sure you know your correct body measurements when ordering.

Will you be dressing as a superhero this Halloween?

