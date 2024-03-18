Plans advance for proposed truck dealership at Boise Factory Outlet Malls

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — Plans are advancing for the establishment of a truck dealership at the Boise Factory Outlet Malls, despite mixed reviews among city staff.



The proposal, submitted by the Gardner Company, faced recommendations for denial due to compatibility issues with adjacent city-owned property, Idaho Ice World.

The plans will move forward for review by the City of Boise Design Review Commission on May 8.

A proposed truck dealership at the site of the current Boise Factory Outlet Mall.

Seeing mixed reviews among city staff as the proposal moves through the planning and zoning application process.

The property has changed ownership a handful of times since opening in 1994, and as we reported earlier this year, the future of the retail strip along I-84 east of the airport remains uncertain.

"The land group submitted an application on behalf of the Gardner Company to the city of Boise to redevelop the outlet mall site for an automotive sales lot," said Jessica Szelag with City of Boise Planning and Zoning.

That application went through the City of Boise Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month.

"Staff’s recommendation was to deny the application for a number of reasons, one being the compatibility with the adjacent property which is Iceworld city-owned property," said Szelag.

Iceworld skating coach Mandy Safely tells me she’d like to see changes to the area, as long as there is a cohesive plan that won’t impact parking and will keep skaters safe.

“…Safety, of course, is something that’s always a concern. We have a lot of kids involved in our sport so making sure that it's a safe space and a usable space because we do have a lot of the public come and take advantage of the ice rink and it's something we love," said Safely.

Planning and Zoning staff recommended the commission deny the proposal, outlining recommendations for the site, listing it'd be an activity center that encourages uses that are imaginative and innovative, plus the inclusion of residential development.

But ultimately, the Planning and Zoning Commission overruled the staff recommendation.

So what’s next? The project moves forward.

The next step takes it to the Design Review Commission, which will decide if the project meets certain landscaping, lighting, and pedestrian connectivity requirements.

