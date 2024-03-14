ACHD plans to update Boise's last original I-84 overpass

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — Amidst South Boise's rapid development, concerns arise over outdated infrastructure, particularly regarding pedestrian safety on aging overpasses, leaving residents excited for plans for a comprehensive makeover.



Plans to update the Five Mile Rd overpass, Boise's last original I-84 overpass, are underway.

Renderings include multi-use pathways for pedestrians and bikers, plus an additional lane in each direction.

Construction is planned for 2028.

South Boise is seeing tons of new development, but mixed into the equation is some outdated infrastructure—something South Boise resident Ren Ross has concerns about.

"I like to ride my bike from my house over here, and I was just never comfortable doing that on those older overpasses," says South Boise resident Renn Ross.

Built in 1966, the Five Mile Rd. overpass lacks designated lanes for cyclists and pedestrians, posing safety risks for residents like Ross, which is why it has made ACHD's list for a long overdue makeover.

This project is just one of dozens the district has planned over the next five years as they work to keep up with rapid growth.

"When you have growth, you’re also going to have roadwork, and I’ve learned just to be a little more patient when you’re going someplace, leave a little extra time," says Ross.

But not all residents share Ross's patience.

"It gets a little frustrating sometimes... it just causes a lot of traffic," says South Boise resident Marie Martinez.

Despite Martinez’s frustrations, she agrees the area needs pedestrian improvements.

"Um, definitely the walkways on the bridges and creating a safe area for bicyclists as well," says Martinez.

The construction is slated to begin in 2028. Early renderings show a second lane added in each direction, and wider sidewalks with multiuse paths for bikers and pedestrians.

Whether the road will see its own I-84 entrance and exit will be decided down the road by ITD.

But for now, patience will pay off for neighbors in South Boise.

"When they get done, it will be better and safer for everybody. In the meantime, we are all just gonna have to live with it... that’s what it’s gonna take," says Ross.