Boise Airport and airlines prepare for local winter weather

BOISE, Idaho — Nationwide travelers are experiencing delays, as airports and airlines face incoming winter weather.



Airports and airlines facing weather-related delays and the grounding of Boeing 737 max 9 aircrafts.

The Boise Airport is proactively addressing challenges by closely monitoring multiple weather sources, maintaining clear pathways at the airport, and having a round-the-clock airfield maintenance crew ready for winter events.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Nationwide, travelers are experiencing delays, like Ethan Thomas who encountered weather-related disruptions while trying to fly out of Boston on Sunday. It ultimately took him two days to reach Boise.

Ethan Thomas shared his experience, stating, "Sunday night, we had a pretty good snowstorm, and then I flew out of there on Monday, landed in Denver, and had an overnight delay there... and just got home now," says Thomas.

With air travel already impacted by the grounding of some Boeing aircraft, winter weather across the West could exacerbate existing problems.

Airport officials emphasize the importance of planning ahead. "The Boise Airport pays close attention to multiple weather sources when it's time for winter weather," they stated,” says Shawna Samuelson, Boise Airport’s Communications Manager.

The airport staff is actively involved in shoveling sidewalks and keeping roads and parking lots clear to ensure travelers can navigate the airport safely. Additionally, a round-the-clock airfield maintenance crew stays ready to respond to winter events, clearing runways for flights departing at any hour. "Mother nature doesn't work an 8 to 5, so we are always on call and ready to respond," Samuelson affirmed.

Regarding airlines, they are responsible for de-icing their aircraft, managing their schedules, and providing customer service for any implications caused by winter weather.

As for travelers like Ethan, who still has 140 miles to drive before reaching home, he expressed relief, saying, "And now there's weather here... I'm just glad to have made it here."

