Idaho youth hockey players react to both Team USA squads capturing gold

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Team USA won gold in overtime against Canada on a goal by Jack Hughes, marking the first time both USA hockey teams won gold in the same Olympics.

Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent went down to a scrimmage between the Boise Wings and the Sun Valley Suns to get the players' reactions on these historic performances that included epic plays from Sun Valley's own Hilary Knight.

WATCH | Hear how the USA's hockey wins are inspiring local skaters—

Youth hockey players react to both Team USA squads capturing gold at the Olympics

"I think it has been really cool, Hilary Knight has always been one of those people that is who you want to be," said Hattie. Hattie's friend Aspyn has actually been coached by Knight. "She was one of my camp coaches, and it has been super fun to just watch her play and be there for America."

Hilary Knight became Team USA's all-time leader in goals and points, doing so in riveting fashion. Knight scored the game-tying goal at the end of regulation before Team USA won the gold in overtime.

The reaction to the men's win was a little different because they won while both of these teams were on the ice. Some kids and coaches did not want to know who won, so they could watch it when they got home. Bennett Takac was one of the kids who had to check immediately.

"USA hasn’t won since 1980, so it was pretty cool that they won this year," said Takac. "I was rooting for Team USA the whole time."

The Suns and the Wings had a fun time scrimmaging as they mixed up the squads because Sun Valley didn't have enough players. The kids said that hockey has helped them to become more social and make friends.

