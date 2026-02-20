U.S. Women's Hockey team captain Hilary Knight adds to record-setting resume, named Olympic Flagbearer

MILAN, Italy — U.S. Women's Hockey team captain and record holder for the most Olympic goals in both men and women's hockey, Hilary Knight, will add to her legendary resume by serving as the flagbearer for Team U.S.A at the Closing Ceremony for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Knight, a native of Idaho, also got engaged to Team U.S.A teammate and speedskater, Brittany Bowe, earlier this week.

Congratulations to Hilary Knight on Olympic Gold, the record for most goals in Olympic hockey, a beautiful engagement, and now the cherry on top— Olympic Flagbearer.

