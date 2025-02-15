Work begins on "interim repairs" for Eckert Road Bridge

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin work this week on interim repairs for the Eckert Road Bridge in Boise, which was closed due to structural concerns discovered by engineers with the highway district. The bridge was first constructed over the Boise River back in 1954.

The repairs aim to allow the bridge to reopen by the end of spring, providing ACHD and others additional time to plan and design a long-term replacement. Emergency funds were recently designated for the bridge's reconstruction.

"We appreciate our partner agency's expertise and assistance in developing and executing this interim repair plan. These repairs aim to allow for the reopening prior to our popular float season while also providing ACHD additional time to properly plan for a long-term replacement." - Ryan Head, ACHD Director

The repair process will involve using steel plate channels to reinforce the bridge's support piles. They will also divert a portion of the Boise River to install concrete bases for the steel reinforcements. ACHD and ITD hope the work will be done before spring runoff when high flows make it unsafe to continue work.

The estimated cost for the interim repairs is $500,000, and the work is expected to take four to eight weeks to complete.