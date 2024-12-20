Turner Gulch Boat Ramp is ready for boaters

BOISE, Idaho — Earlier this year, recreationists weren't too happy when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that water would be drawn down early at Lucky Peak Reservoir because of a massive construction project. But those frowns have now turned to smiles.



Turner Gulch boat ramp rehabilitation is finished.

Lucky Peak had to draw down early to get the project started.

Boaters we spoke to said they are happy it's bigger and safer.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

88-year-old Leroy Berger has been coming out to Lucky Peak to fish for fifty years, no matter what time of year it is.

But the 70-year-old Turner Gulch boat ramp needed some tender loving care, and a lot of hard work. "Was an improvement and a safety improvement for the folks to enjoy using it for years to come."

Chris Silbernagel with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they knew shutting the boating season down early was going to be unpopular, but in the end, it was good for everyone.

"Our construction window was very tight we tried to that in between irrigation demands some recreation got cut because," Silbernagel said. "But fortunately, we had the opportunity to get this funded and repaired because it was definitely needed."

To give you an idea of how much concrete was used to build the new Turner Gulch boat ramp, it took almost 1,600 cubic yards, 155 concrete trucks, and 17 miles of rebar.

Silbernagel says they use the ramp for other important business. "It's also for maintaining our flood structures intake towers and accelerated towers for the power plant. It's a way to get access to the other side is this boat ramp."

Leroy Berger says it's nice and quiet now, but knows that'll change soon. "A lot of them don't even know it's open. So, once I do the story on Channel 6 the secrets out? Yes, they will enjoy it."

To get to the Turner Gulch boat ramp, you just cross over the dam and follow the signs.