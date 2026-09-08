Thousands wrap up Boise River float season on Labor Day as rentals and shuttles close for the year

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Labor Day marked the final day of the official Boise River float season, drawing first-time visitors and longtime locals alike to Barber Park for one last trip down the water before summer unofficially came to an end.

Float the Boise partner agencies estimate more than 150,000 people floated the 6-mile stretch of river between Barber Park and Ann Morrison Park since the official season opened June 20 — an 80-day season that included roughly 2 weeks of smoky conditions. Visitation remained high throughout.

Shuttle service remained a popular option, with nearly 41,500 riders using the service throughout the 2026 season. More than 9,900 rafts, 1,030 kayaks, and nearly 11,000 tubes were rented at Barber Park this season. The Float the Boise website logged more than 157,000 views since June.

WATCH | Thousands wrap up Boise River float season as rentals close for the year—

Thousands wrap up Boise River float season as rentals close for the year

"We've had a typically busy season in Barber Park with visitors from all over the country enjoying the Boise River and everything our community has to offer," Ada County Parks & Waterways Director Scott Koberg said. "I'd like to thank our park staff and our Float the Boise partners for all the hard work and dedication that goes into supporting this wonderful recreational opportunity for residents and visitors."

Taryn Blackburn, visiting from Idaho Falls, said the timing made the trip feel urgent.

"It's the last day to float, so we've been wanting to come and check out this river, and we haven't been here yet. So it's like this is our last chance for the year," Blackburn said.

"It's great to do family stuff. I love it. I'm excited," Blackburn said.

Blackburn said she was also pleasantly surprised by the conditions on the water.

"Calm, peacefulness. I like that it's not too crowded today and the weather's actually perfect. We were worried that it's going to be too cold, but it's nice. It's perfect," Blackburn said.

For Boise neighbor Esau Machuca, who has lived in Boise for almost 6 years and has floated the river nearly every year since moving here, the river's accessibility is part of what makes it special.

"Because it's near where I live. It's right down the street, and I can hop on the bus and just get up here, you know, pretty quick," Machuca said.

"Boise is amazing. I love it here and that, you know, anyone that is like looking to do stuff out here, definitely check out the river," Machuca said.

As the season wrapped up, officials continued to remind floaters to prepare for conditions on the water. River flows were under 750 cubic feet per second over Labor Day weekend, with a two- to three-hour float expected depending on stops and vessel type. Hazards remain along the river even at lower water levels, and floating is always at the floater's own risk. Life jackets are recommended for everyone on the water and are required by Idaho state law for all children ages 14 and under.

Boise Fire responded to 23 calls for service during the 2026 float season, down from 29 calls during the 2025 season. Before the Float the Boise partnership and website launched in 2023, Boise Fire responded to 137 calls for service during the 2022 float season.

"We are proud of the agency partnerships that make Float the Boise possible, and we are especially proud of our firefighters and dive team members who work tirelessly to prepare the river, mitigating hazards and debris, and training for every scenario, ready to respond," Boise Fire Division Chief Roy Mitchell said.

Machuca said safety gear is essential, especially for those without experience on the water.

"If they have no experience, definitely wear a life jacket; if they have helmets, wear the helmets," Machuca said.

Machuca said floaters should also be aware that rental equipment can flip and that the river demands physical engagement.

"These floats that they rent are, you know, susceptible to flipping. I have seen people flip over with, you know, with three to four people on the rafts, and that's just, you know, it goes to say that the river is, is, is pretty strong at times," Machuca said.

"Just be conscious that, you know, at times there's a lot of people, you know, floating and just be aware that you know it's an activity, you know, where you have to like physically swim, or you know just be active," Machuca said.

Blackburn said the safety message extends beyond the official float season.

"Life jackets are great, super useful, and then in the springtime when the river levels get really high, and there's a current that you don't expect to just like respect that," Blackburn said.

"Floating the Boise River is a beloved Boise tradition," Boise Parks and Recreation Director Sara Arkle said. "Thank you to our Float the Boise partners for working together to provide a safe and enjoyable season on the river."

All floater services are closed for the season starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.