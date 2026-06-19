SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department Dive Team has been busy clearing dangerous river obstacles, strainers and sweepers, on the Boise River to get the popular section between Barber Park and Ann Morrison Park ready for float season.

The official floating season starts on Saturday as Float the Boise will open their operation at Barber Park, where people can rent tubes and rafts, park and set up a shuttle ride back from Ann Morrison.

WATCH: See Boise Fire in action, clearing debris

The Boise Fire Department's mitigation work makes floating the Boise River safer

However, before the water levels drop, the Boise Fire Department Dive team goes out on the river to remove hazards in the main current that would likely pose a problem for floaters.

"So this year mitigation work has been pretty easy as we had a few wind events that dropped down a few trees," said Ryan Yates of the Boise Fire Department. "We try to remove any trees that cross the river, just to make it safe for floaters, as those strainers or sweepers can be an issue."

The dive team secures permits to work in the Boise River, and then they take the path of least resistance, cutting branches from the bank. If possible, they work with Boise Parks and Recreation to remove an entire tree, and they will also use the dive boat to cut branches in the river.

"I think today we will be doing one of our final checks," said Yates. "Right now it looks great, the major hazards have been removed, and we are going to go and make sure the minor ones also look good for the float season."

The fire department also uses the high water season to get their crews out on the water for a week of swift water and rescue training. This also allows firefighters to practice with the boats and the equipment they will use all summer.

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"It’s a good training opportunity for us because there are fewer rocks, fewer shallow spots for us to hit, and no floaters on the water, so we don’t disrupt anyone’s recreation," said Yates. "It is a good opportunity to get everyone up to speed and get our annual training done for the year prior to the float season."

The classic summer tradition gets underway this week, about the time it normally happens every year. However, safety also has to be a priority for the floaters as people should leave behind alcohol, refrain from tying tubes together and the safest way to be on the river is wearing a personal floatation device.

"This is a wild river; it is not a water park, so be prepared and be smart about your floating experience," said Sheriff Matt Clifford with the Ada County Sheriff's Office. "The water might feel refreshing on a hot day, but it is actually very cold, so we can't stress enough the importance of being prepared."

For more information on floating the Boise River visit float the boise. This website has maps, safety checklists, what to bring, what not to bring and much more information that can help you plan your float.