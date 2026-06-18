Boise River float season to kick off on Saturday, June 20

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — The summer season is officially in full swing. Boise City officials announced on Thursday that the Boise River float season will start on Saturday, June 20.

During the official float season, Ada County Parks & Waterways offers equipment rentals and shuttle services between parks. Parking at Barber Park costs $7 per vehicle, while Ann Morrison Park parking is free. Floaters looking to ride the shuttle from Ann Morrison to Barber Park can expect to pay $4.

Ada County also offers the Barber Park Floater Hub, which provides real-time parking capacity information and river temperature data.

Idaho state law requires children 14 and under to wear life jackets on the water, though officials recommend all floaters wear them. Free life jacket loaner stations are available at both parks.