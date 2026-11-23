SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — As most summer activities come to a close, out at Lucky Peak State Park — discs are flying.

The park’s seasonal 18-hole disc golf course is open for the winter season, even in the rain or snow.

“It’s just if I want a more mellow day, but I still wanna be outside," said Johnny Whittemore, who has been tossing discs for about a decade. "It’s kind of like the perfect combination of exercise and just hanging out."

Even though he lives in Hailey, Whittemore tries making it out to play the Sandy Point course at Lucky Peak as often as possible.

“I mean this is perfect man, yeah it’s hard to beat," said Whittemore.

WATCH: Hear from disc golfers playing the seasonal course

Sandy Point seasonal disc golf course open all winter long at Lucky Peak

The 18-hole course is nowhere to be found during the summer months.

“We’re a lot more busy in the summer obviously, so flying discs with all the people running around would be a little crazy," said Park Ranger Nels Rasmussen.

Rasmussen says the seasonal course, along with dogs being allowed in the park during the winter months, helps keep visitors enjoying the park during the slow season.

“I think it’s pretty cool that it opens up, I mean it’s a good use of the space," said Kelsey Edwards, who recently picked up disc golfing.

“I think it’s amazing because, I mean disc golf is really fun to do when it’s cold out," Isaac Jackson.

The course falls in the intermediate to advanced category, mainly because of the length of many of the holes and the treacherous terrain players traverse during their game.

“So it’s a lot of different terrain from sagebrush steps over there to kind of the the hilly zone over there and a lot more trees and obstacles to dodge," said Rasmussen.

“It’s pretty fun. It’s a challenging course like if you walked by you wouldn’t really think much of it," said Henry Jackson.

The Sandy Point course is one of a few at local state parks like Eagle Island and Bruneau Dunes, and is less traveled than the extremely popular course at Ann Morrison Park.

“So having places like this, kind of lets the crowd disperse and it’s a little out-of-the-way so maybe it’s a, you kinda wanna have to drive all the way out here but I think it’s worth it," added Whittemore.

The course is open now until April for disc golfers to enjoy.

The gate at Sandy Point closes at 4 pm on weekdays and weekends. Visitors are welcome to park outside the gate and walk in to play a round of disc golf or just enjoy the park until it closes at sunset.