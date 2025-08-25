Police: Man discovered dead in Boise canal inside submerged car

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — A man was found dead inside a vehicle submerged in a Boise canal early Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Boise Police Department.

Just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Boise Police and Boise Fire responded to reports of suspicious circumstances near Cole and Lake Hazel Roads. Upon arrival, first responders located a car in the water with a deceased man inside.

Authorities said a death investigation is underway. No further information has been released — Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.