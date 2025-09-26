Over 6k people without power in Southeast Boise

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — A power outage in Southeast Boise is currently affecting approximately 6,811 customers, reports Idaho Power.

The outage appears to have been caused by high winds, which accompanied the cold front that moved through the area earlier today.

Power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m.

The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is cautioning motorists to treat intersections where the traffic lights are in "dark mode" or "flash mode" as four-way stops.

"The first vehicle to arrive has the right of way. If multiple vehicles arrive at the same time, yield to vehicles on the right, then when it's your turn— proceed with caution. Don't forget to stop at the stop bar and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists," reads a recent release.