SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley continues to see major business growth, with projects like Micron bringing hundreds of tradespeople to southeast Boise.

A new occupational health clinic near the Boise Airport aims to support employers and workers by offering a variety of workplace-related medical services in one location.

WATCH | Tour the new clinic and hear from businesses that plan to use it

New Boise clinic offers one-stop care for workplace injuries and testing

"I was really excited when I heard they were coming to Idaho," said Terri Yost, safety coordinator for Western Trailers.

Western Trailers operates multiple locations across the Pacific Northwest, including three facilities in Boise.

"We have been using Concentra for a lot of our workplace health in Washington already," Yost said.

She said Boise employees currently have to travel to multiple locations for services such as care coordination for injured workers, drug screenings and respiratory testing.

The new clinic brings those services together under one roof.

"You're not having to send an employee to multiple places to get care, you're not having to try to track down the paperwork from all those multiple places that they got care and there isn't a delay in care," Yost said.

Concentra Chief Operating Officer Doug McAndrew said that’s exactly what the company hopes to address.

"That would be our primary focus is working with those employers, getting people back to work," McAndrew said. "I think the fact that a lot of urgent care clinics don't have on-site physical therapy, they don’t have on-site X-rays. This is kind of like a one-stop shop for occupational healthcare."

The clinic offers X-rays, physicals, drug testing and hearing tests, with a focus on helping businesses in the Treasure Valley get injured employees back to work.

"Boise's growth is a big part of why we came here," McAndrew said. "We work with over 200,000 employers nationally, and a lot of those large employers are in Boise and wanted us to be in Boise."

This is Concentra's first Idaho location.

The company plans to open another clinic in Meridian within the next year.

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