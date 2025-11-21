Man facing arson charges after barricading himself inside a Boise residence

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police safely removed the suspect, identified as Sharif Bari, 45, from a residence on the 700 block of E. Parkway Ct. after reports of Bari barricading himself into a residence armed with a knife.

Last night at 4:20 p.m., Boise Police responded to the incident and confirmed that all other occupants were safely out of the house.

According to a press release, as officers continued to urge the suspect to leave the residence, the fire alarms began sounding.

Smoke became visible from inside the residence.

The Boise Police Crisis Negotiation Team responded and attempted to establish communication with him.

Nearby neighbors were asked to evacuate as the smoke persisted.

BPD reports that after two hours of negotiation, Bari eventually surrendered and was taken into custody at approximately 6:37 p.m.

Boise Police and Boise Fire located the small fire within the home, which Boise Fire extinguished.

Bari was taken to the hospital for a medical clearance before being booked into the Ada County Jail.

He is currently facing a felony arson charge.