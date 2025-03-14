Indie film makers appear as Timeless Photo revives analog photography passion

BOISE, Idaho — Just like vinyl in the music industry, analog film photography is making a notable comeback lately. The pandemic brought a resurgence in film development, catapulting work orders from 30 to over 200 rolls a week at Timeless Photo in Boise.

"I would say probably [at the] end of 2020. Everybody got their COVID hobby," said Jason Vandenbosch, one of the owners of Timeless Photo.

Film developing is just one aspect of Timeless Photo’s services, as Vandenbosch detailed. “We do photography. We do headshots in a studio space like this. We do school photography. And then we do archiving of all types of digital media.”

The revival of film photography brings challenges, too. With technology aging and supplies dwindling, the team resorted to using a 3D printer to manufacture unavailable parts and sprockets in order to keep their machines operational. As studio photographer and film developer Dan Winslade explained, “If it was 1999, you could just leave this thing to develop film on its own, you could go off and scan film. Nowadays, you need to babysit it because there are no parts, no repair guys.”

The resurgence has also led to the rise of smaller indie companies creating film as big manufacturers like Fuji and Kodak step away from the space. “Film's almost like craft beer. There are little indie companies popping up that are creating film,” said Vandenbosch.

One of the most enjoyable aspects for Vandenbosch is educating younger generations about film. “It's fun to see kids see what negatives are. We have them lying down when they come in the door, and they see what that is. All the time, kids are like, 'What is this?'"

