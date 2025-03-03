Remembering Idaho Camera: Former employee keeps film cameras alive

BOISE, Idaho — In an increasingly digital world, Certified Camera Technologist John Rydman is committed to preserving the art and science of film photography. With over 40 years of experience, Rydman is the only certified camera repair technician between Salt Lake City and Portland.

Starting his journey in camera repair four decades ago with Idaho Camera, Rydman has seen the industry shift dramatically with the onset of digital photography. "It's just the way life's changed, and keeping up with it can be challenging but also very rewarding," he said.

Despite the immediacy and convenience that digital photography offers, Rydman aims to keep traditional film cameras in working order for those who cherish the medium. "You don't have to wait a week to get your film back or whatever, two or three days. And it's all right there. If Johnny's not smiling or has his eyes closed or something, shoot it again until he gets it right," Rydman laughed while talking about the benefits of digital photography.

The rise of mobile phones equipped with high-quality cameras has significantly impacted the traditional photography market. "The camera phones are probably the most detrimental to the photography industry as far as camera sales," he added.

For dedicated film photographers, Rydman provides a beacon of hope, offering services to both repair cameras and process film. "So we can still fix your cameras here, and we can still process your film here. So you're not out of luck yet. It hasn't gone the way of Kodachrome," he said with reassurance.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.