SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is now home to a new Guinness World Records title after the Idaho Potato Commission and Spud Daddy served up more than 1,400 pounds of French fries Friday night.

The team was attempting to beat the previous record for the largest serving of French fries, which stood at 1,452.85 pounds and was set in India in 2018.

“Idaho should have that record,” Thomas Watson with Spud Daddy said. “Idaho doesn’t have that record, and it’s our mission to bring the record home.”

WATCH| Idaho's Spud Daddy break the Guinness World Record for the largest serving of French fries!

Idaho sets new Guinness World Record for largest serving of French fries

The attempt took plenty of preparation and a large group of volunteers.

Watson said about 50 to 60 people helped cut and flash-freeze the potatoes before they were loaded into a refrigerated truck and eventually fried for the final attempt.

“It’s been awesome just to see it,” Watson said.

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About 1,700 pounds of raw Idaho potatoes went into the effort.

After the fries were cooked and weighed, the final total came in at 1,474 pounds — more than 20 pounds above the previous record.

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That made Idaho the new Guinness World Records holder for the largest serving of French fries.

The record attempt was part of Potato Days at the Idaho Botanical Garden, a family-friendly event celebrating Idaho's potato industry and the farmers, packers, distributors and retailers behind it.

The event also featured the Big Idaho Potato Truck, live music, lawn games and plenty of potato-based food, including fries, tots, mashed potatoes, loaded baked potatoes and potato soup.

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After the record was officially set, Watson said he was ready to finally relax.

“I’m ready to take a nap,” Watson said. “I’m going to be so excited that this thing we have been thinking about is now done. We can go to sleep. We can get some food. We can eat some French fries.”

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