Idaho Fish and Game releasing steelhead in Boise River

Fish and Game will release 250 steelhead in 5 different Boise River locations on Friday, Nov. 22
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is stocking the Boise River with 250 steelhead on Friday, Nov. 22.

  • Fish are being released at five spots in the river including at Barber Park, the Glenwood Bridge, the Americana Bridge, the West Parkcenter Bridge, and below the Broadway Avenue Bridge behind Boise State University.
  • Fish and Game says the fish are trapped at Hells Canyon Dam on the Snake River and are released in equal numbers at the stocking locations.
  • Anyone hoping to fish for steelhead will need a valid fishing license, as well as a steelhead permit. These can be purchased at any Fish and Game office or online at gooutdoorsidaho.com.
