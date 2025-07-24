SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — The Ironman 70.3 triathlon returns to Boise this Saturday, and after ten years, one local athlete is showing remarkable determination after overcoming a life-altering stroke.

Kevin Rhinehart, who had a stroke in 2012, never imagined he'd compete in an Ironman event. But the athlete says he has come a long way since the early days of recovery.

"I was in a wheelchair and couldn't speak right after my stroke," Rhinehart said.

Kevin Rhinehart Kevin Rhinehart in 2016 at the World Championship Ironman Kona, Hawaii.jpg

His journey to becoming a triathlete began unexpectedly in 2017 while living in Kona, Hawaii, where he volunteered for a World Championship Triathlon.

"And whether it's part inspiration, God, craziness, I said 'I could do something like this,'" Rhinehart said.

That experience sparked a passion that led him to complete his first Ironman race shortly after.

Now, he's preparing to tackle the Boise course that includes a 1.2-mile swim at Lucky Peak, a 56-mile bike ride through rural Boise roads, and a 13.1-mile run along our Greenbelt.

Rhinehart still faces some physical challenges. He relies on an AFO brace to support him during competition.

"It lifts my foot," Rhinehart explained when asked how the brace helps him.

Watch Rhinehart train at Lucky Peak for the Ironman 70.3 Boise triathlon:

"I thought my life was over." Stroke survivor trains for Ironman 70.3 Boise race

He says his journey has been supported by local organizations, including the Challenged Athletes Foundation of Idaho and Stroke Survivors CAN!, the phrase that became his personal motto during recovery.

And, the same motto now serves as the name of his nonprofit, which provides support groups for stroke survivors and their caretakers.

Rhinehart trains three to four times a week for the 70.3-mile endurance race, but his focus isn't on winning.

"I say I'm not competing, I'm participating. I'm not fast, but I am persistent, and that's what triathletes look up to," Rhinehart said.

Rhinehart hopes his story inspires others facing similar challenges in our community.

"You can improve your life, whether it's through sports. When you have a serious stroke, life is not over. And this is what I do," Rhinehart said.

The Ironman 70.3 Boise triathlon takes place Saturday, July 26, beginning at Lucky Peak and finishing in downtown Boise.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.