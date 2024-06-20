Here's when the 2024 Boise River float season starts

BOISE, Idaho — The wait is nearly over! An announcement on June 20, the Parks & Waterways team announced the official 2024 float season will start on Thursday, June 27.

The news comes from a float season announcement that was held at the river take-out in Ann Morrison Park on June 20 where leaders gave updates on the official float season.

With float season starting, the raft rental location at Barber Park will also be opening on June 27. Boise Police are warning that they will ticket your car if you park in the neighborhood near the park during your float.

Though Boise River flows have been high, officials say they should come down by Monday, June 24 just in time for the official float season.

At the announcement Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer said a robust rescue team will be available during the float season and that Boise's police and fire department are working to clear hazards ahead of the opening date.

More information can be found on FloatTheBoise.org.