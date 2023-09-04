Boise River float season comes to a close

BOISE, Idaho — The summer season is beginning to wind down which means float season on the Boise River is also coming to a close. Monday, September 4 is the final day of rentals.

An estimated 135,000 people floated over the six mile waterway from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park according to the city of Boise.

Some enjoying the float season for the first time saying that living so close to a river like this is a dream of theirs.

“I can’t even imagine not having it. All my life I’ve wanted to live next to a river and having it just be so close and available has been amazing,” said Eric Vargo, Boise resident.

Other long time residents say that their favorite part of float season is getting to enjoy the outdoors with their families.

"Away from screens and just spending time together,” said Krystal Kessler, Boise resident. “It’s really awesome we are able to take the kids.”

River flows are also dropping as the float season comes to an end. Vargo and his wife Ginny have been residents in the Treasure Valley for just over a year and say the river is fun for all ages.

“My granddaughter, she's six so she got to come out and experience it and she loved it and so I think it’s just a great family adventure, said Ginny Vargo, Boise resident.

Though the summer weather is soon ending, Kessler says she appreciates all the seasons Idaho has to offer.

“We love it. We love all the four seasons. We feel really lucky to be able enjoy all of it,” said Kessler.

