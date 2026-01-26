Fire crews to burn down Boise Outlet Mall this week in 'large-scale training'

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Outlet Mall's days are numbered.

Over the next two weeks, the Boise Fire Department will burn what remains of the outdoor mall in Southeast Boise as part of a "rare large-scale training."

A news release from the Boise Fire Department indicates that the training will include "live-fire scenarios that focus on commercial building fire tactics, including forcible entry, ventilation, roof operations, water supply, fire attack, and incident management."

Large plumes of smoke will be visible in the area as the trainings get underway.

“The opportunity to run the entire department through full-scale live fire scenarios in this type of building is rare,” said Training Captain Jeremy Potter. “This training will provide learning and experience that can take years on the job to acquire. As a growing, relatively young department, this real-world experience is invaluable.”

Following the fire training, the Outlet Mall will be fully demolished and removed to make way for a proposed Kenworth truck dealership

