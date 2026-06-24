Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Southeast Boise

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — A large-scale fire response is underway at Greenbriar apartments off of Apple Street in Southeast Boise.

Neighborhood Reporter Sahana Patel is at the scene as the Boise Fire Department, Ada County Paramedics and Idaho Power crews respond to the blaze.

The first and second floors of one of the apartment buildings appear charred, with smoke rising from the roof.

First responders have evacuated residents from the apartments. One lane on Apple Street has been closed while emergency crews respond.

As of 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, residents are being told they cannot re-enter the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to officials and is awaiting a response.