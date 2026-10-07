SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District will begin a major reconstruction project on the Eckert Road Bridge in southeast Boise next week.

The project will close the bridge for about two years to make upgrades to the area and will significantly alter travel patterns for thousands of drivers.

The bridge, which connects Barber Valley to the rest of southeast Boise near Barber Park, underwent emergency repairs last year after ACHD discovered structural issues with its wooden supports. While those repairs allowed the bridge to reopen temporarily, officials said a full replacement is necessary.

“We’re construction-ready right now,” said Dave Rader, ACHD's project manager for the project. “The interim repair work was just that it was a Band-Aid and the whole bridge still needs to be replaced."

WATCH: Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey breaks down the upgrades slated as part of the Eckert Bridge Project

Eckert Road Bridge in Boise to close next week for two-year replacement project

More than 7,300 vehicles cross the bridge on an average day, according to an ACHD traffic study. Once construction begins, traffic will be detoured to other crossings, like Parkcenter Boulevard, Highway 21 and Warm Springs Road.

“Just expect a longer commute and less connectivity,” Rader said.

The project includes more than just a bridge replacement. Plans call for a new single-lane roundabout at Boise Avenue and Eckert Road, plus a wider bridge with a center turn lane, and expanded pathways for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The project also includes a Greenbelt connection tunnel that will link to the city’s new Alta Harris Park on the north side of the Boise River.

“More space to move for pedestrians and bikes and more space to be out of the way of vehicles on the roadway with the Greenbelt underpass so there will be some really nice improvements coming with the project,” Rader said.

Some neighbors expressed concerns about plans to remove about 35 trees in and around Barber Park to accommodate construction. ACHD officials said every tree removed for the project will be replaced.

You can find more information about the Eckert Road Bridge Project here.