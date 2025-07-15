Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSoutheast Boise

Actions

Coroner identifies mother, son who died in murder-suicide in southeast Boise

Ada County Coroner identifies man found dead in Boise
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Howard
Ada County Coroner identifies man found dead in Boise
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner has identified two people who died in what the Ada County Sheriff's Office called a murder-suicide incident that happened in the 6100 block of S. Brian Way of southeast Boise on June 23.

According to a coroner's report, Kathleen Hamilton, 80, died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Her son, Travis Hamilton, 51, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, help is available. Speak with someone today at the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Southeast Boise reporter Jessica Davis