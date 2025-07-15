Coroner identifies mother, son who died in murder-suicide in southeast Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner has identified two people who died in what the Ada County Sheriff's Office called a murder-suicide incident that happened in the 6100 block of S. Brian Way of southeast Boise on June 23.

According to a coroner's report, Kathleen Hamilton, 80, died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Her son, Travis Hamilton, 51, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, help is available. Speak with someone today at the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8.