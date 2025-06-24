Murder-suicide in Southeast Boise leaves 2 dead, Ada County deputies confirm

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were found dead Monday afternoon in what police say was a murder-suicide at a southeast Boise residence, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a welfare check request around 4 p.m. at a home in the 6000 block of S. Brian Way and discovered the bodies of a man and woman inside.

Police say that preliminary evidence indicates both individuals died from gunshot wounds. Detectives determined the male subject shot the female victim, identified as his mother, before taking his own life, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident remains under investigation. Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.