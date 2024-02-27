Car crashes into St. Luke's clinic in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — A car crashed into a St. Luke's clinic in Boise around 5:18 p.m. Monday.
No injuries were reported and the driver went with the Boise Police Department for questioning.
There is no word on the cause of the crash.
Posted at 5:56 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 19:56:53-05
