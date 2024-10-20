Breast Cancer survivors, fighters and supporters walk the Greenbelt

BOISE, Idaho — This year the 'WIINing Warriors' teamed up with Flock Cancer Idaho for the annual Breast Cancer Awareness and fundraising walk.



This October, you may be seeing lots of colorful fall leaves… [Walking Nats] and a little more pink in the Treasure Valley.“It was always my favorite color,” … A color that means more now than ever to Survivor Brenda Anderson.

“At 48 I was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. I had a single mastectomy and I went through the treatment, I had to have radiation, I didn’t have to have chemo,” said Anderson.

Brenda walked alongside dozens of other fighters, survivors and supporters Saturday morning for the ‘WIINing Warriors and Flock Cancer Idaho walk,’

“It’s not an easy thing to go through and it’s not a cheap thing to go through. Flock Cancer can help locally, with funds for people who need it,”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month events not only bring locals together to promote community and awareness, they’re fundraising to help make the journey for those battling cancer less financially stressful.

As I joined Saturday’s walk, I met Janae.

“I am walking as a supporter for my friend who has Breast Cancer,” she tells me her friend Camille has been through chemotherapy over the last year.

“We’re just showing love and support, and supporting her until her last chemo and beyond. She has one more [round] of chemo left,” said Janae.

Besides coming alongside fighters and survivors, Flock Cancer Idaho advocates for early detection.

“When I went in, I knew something was wrong. I caught it quickly so I was in the early stages of it. So we want to bring awareness to people to, you know, ‘get your mammograms,’ and something that Flock Cancer is helping provide mammograms,” said Anderson.