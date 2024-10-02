Local organizations kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with important message

Flock Cancer Idaho joined other local organizations and the City of Boise to proclaim October as Breast Cancer Awareness month. Survivors advocate for early detection through breast cancer screenings. Idaho is ranked last for breast cancer screening rates.



"In 2022 I was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, and I was 47 years old and I had never had a mammogram,” said Mausling.

Amber Mausling is a breast cancer survivor, and now she's an advocate for early detection.

“This experience gave me a platform to encourage women and men throughout Idaho to get in and get that early testing, because I think that early intervention may have changed my outcome,” said Mausling.

Mausling is now part of Flock Cancer Idaho, a local nonprofit promoting awareness about breast cancer and fundraising for fighters, survivors, families and programs.

Their team joined other organizations and the City of Boise, proclaiming the importance of October for breast cancer awareness.

“All of us in some way or another have been touched by breast cancer and if we haven’t, we will be… Yet it is still not talked about enough and so it’s important groups like Flock Cancer, and all of you that are here that are partners, and then in my own way to create the proclamation to call attention to the issue again… all of it matters and makes a difference,” said Mayor Lauren McLean.

On Saturday, Oct 5, Flock Cancer is hosting an event at the Village at Meridian, from 2 to 6pm.

“We’re going to have yoga for survivors, lead by a local cancer survivor,” said Mausling.

The "Smashed" event will also feature a fashion show highlighting local survivors, a pink cocktail party hosted by Bodovino and Bear Island Brewing, live music, a raffle, and -most importantly- an opportunity to have a breast cancer screening on the Saint Al’s Mammogram Bus.

“I just think that all of the events that happen throughout the valley in October, really break down people’s fear and create a celebration where people aren’t quite as afraid to go out and get that mammogram,” said Mausling.