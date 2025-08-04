Boise School District forms parent advocacy group to rebuild trust ahead of new school year

SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — With just one week until Boise students return to class, the Boise School District is launching a new initiative aimed at rebuilding trust and giving families a stronger voice in district decision-making.

The district's new Parent Advocacy Group includes 26 parents from across all four high school attendance zones – Boise, Borah, Capital and Timberline – as well as at-large members representing elementary and junior high families.

The group will begin meeting in September with direct access to top district leadership, including Superintendent Lisa Roberts and Deputy Superintendents Nick Smith and Wendy Johnson.

"This is a group that is going to help us make decisions going forward," said Boise School District spokesperson Dan Hollar. "It allows us to have direct communication with parents at a district level."

Hollar said the creation of the group follows growing concern over transparency and accountability, particularly after staffing controversies involving alleged sexual misconduct.

"This is an intentional effort to build trust through action," Hollar said. "Ensuring families really have a clear and collaborative space to engage with us, to share ideas, raise concerns, and celebrate successes at the district level."

According to the district, nearly 180 parents applied to be part of the group. Hollar said the goal was to ensure representation across neighborhoods, grade levels, and school communities.

"We wanted to make sure that we were representing elementary, junior high, and high school level families... creating a group that is going to be a representation of our district as a whole," he said.

While the agenda for the upcoming year is still being developed, Hollar said the district is committed to addressing difficult topics and listening closely to concerns raised by parents.

"With everything our community has navigated in recent years, I think this is an important opportunity for us to create spaces for open and honest, and constructive dialogue with our parents," Hollar said.

Boise students return to class on Aug. 12.