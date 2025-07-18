Boise Police find homemade bomb during traffic stop

BOISE, Idaho — Police discovered a homemade pipe bomb during a routine traffic stop early Friday morning, authorities said.

Boise Police officers pulled over a vehicle near Broadway and Linden at approximately 12:45 a.m. Following an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence, while a passenger was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.

When officers conducted a standard inventory of the vehicle before it was towed, they discovered what appeared to be a homemade pipe bomb inside. The Boise Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, commonly known as the Bomb Squad, was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Officers secured the surrounding area while bomb technicians deployed a robot to assess and remove the suspicious device from the vehicle.

Boise Police Department

Authorities confirmed no additional explosive devices were found in the vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police say additional charges are pending. Officials have not yet released the identities of those arrested.