SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — Families across Boise spent Memorial Day cooling off as the city’s splash pads officially reopened for the summer season.

Neighbors gathered at parks across the city Monday, marking what many families say is one of the first signs that summer has arrived in the Treasure Valley.

For Jacob Kalinsky and his family, who recently moved to the Boise area from Seattle, the splash pads offered a chance to explore local parks while spending time together over the holiday weekend.

“I think having these free parks in the area and so many of them— it’s a lot of fun for the family— and I think it’s a really good asset for the community,” Kalinsky said.

Kalinsky said the free access and open space stood out to him compared to where he previously lived.

“Where we’re from in Seattle, we didn’t have much of this: free parking and things like that,” he added. “There’s lots of space too, you always got a little bit to yourself. It’s nice.”

WATCH: Boise families head to splash pads as summer season begins

Boise families cool off as splash pads officially reopen for the summer season

For longtime Boise-area families, Memorial Day also marked the unofficial start of summer traditions.

“The weather was great, and we wanted to get out,” said Rebecca Bentley. “We decided to come down to the splash pad down by the Greenbelt, where we could ride bikes and then cool off and enjoy some lunch afterwards.”

According to the City of Boise, splash pads and fountains across the city are now open daily for the summer season, offering several free options for families looking to cool off.

RELATED | Buhl city pool opens June 9 after last year's closure left families without summer swimming options

Popular locations include the Borah Park spray pad, Comba Park splash pad, and Molenaar Park splash pad, which are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Misters at Bowler Park, Fairview Park, and Franklin Park are also running daily from sunrise to sunset.

The Grove Plaza fountain downtown and the interactive fountain at Ann Morrison Park are also open for the season.

Bentley said splash pads can also be a safer and easier option for families with younger children.

“We have littles, and it’s always a tough time watching all of them in the pool, so we like that it’s just water access that you don’t have to know how to swim,” Bentley said.

Boise splash pads are scheduled to remain open through Labor Day in September. City pools are set to open on Wednesday, May 27.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.