SOUTHEAST BOISE, Idaho — A proposed development in Boise’s Harris Ranch neighborhood is moving forward after receiving approval from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night.

The project, spearheaded by KM Engineering and High Rhodes Investment Group in partnership with the Harris family, has been in the works since 2018. The Harris family’s land and legacy are closely tied to the development of the neighborhood.

Known as Clarus Town Center, the proposal is one part of the larger Harris Ranch Town Center project. It calls for 66 townhomes, two lots for future mixed-use buildings and shared open space across about 6.8 acres near East Wolf Street and Old Hickory Way.

KM Engineering said the goal is to create a community-focused town center that brings different types of housing and commercial space together.

The plan also includes a central open space area of less than an acre that would become a park called Village Park.

Pathways are planned throughout the development, connecting toward East Warm Springs Avenue and an existing multiuse pathway south of Parkcenter Boulevard.

WATCH: The Clarus Town Center proposal is advancing to Boise City Council

66 townhomes proposed for Boise's Harris Ranch as Clarus Town Center moves forward

During the hearing, one commissioner asked whether the proposed townhomes would be market-rate housing or offer more affordable options for people who may not be able to afford a market-rate home.

"Are they intended to be just at market rate? Are they going to be more affordable to people who might not be able to afford a market-rate house? Can you address that?" the commissioner asked.

The developer responded, "I don't believe that they'll be adjusted."

The response did not provide further details about whether any of the homes would be offered at below-market prices.

Community members also had questions about how tall the proposed townhomes would be.

One community member questioned whether the buildings along Wolf Tree and Old Hickory Way would be three stories or potentially taller, raising concerns about how their height would fit in with the surrounding neighborhood.

The developer told the room the townhomes could reach three stories and said it had coordinated with the fire department on related details.

The commission ultimately approved the project while recommending additional pedestrian safety measures.

Those recommendations include a raised crosswalk and flashing beacon at Parkcenter Boulevard, along with a marked crosswalk on Wolf Tree Avenue.

The Ada County Highway District has not approved the proposed raised crosswalk at Parkcenter Boulevard. However, commissioners can still make recommendations for additional land-use measures as the project continues through the city's review process.

The proposal will now head to Boise City Council for another round of review at a future date.

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