Scheels opens in just a week, we got a sneak peek

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Scheels is opening its 33rd national location in the Center of the Treasure Valley.

The sporting goods store will have its opening event on April 6, and that's when the public will be able to go inside the 317,000-square-foot facility.

The company says this store is going to employ over 500 people.

The store focuses on sporting goods but also has arcade games, different attractions, a restaurant, and a Ferris Wheel.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

If you've driven down Ten Mile in Meridian, you've probably seen the progress. How couldn't you with how big it is?

"317,000 feet if you include our warehouse and back room," said assistant store leader Josh Reinhart.

Scheels is a sporting goods store and it is opening next weekend right off Ten-Mile in Meridian and employees are getting ready.

"We call it our scrimmage week because we're just going to be practicing all of our systems to make sure we're ready to go for the Treasure Valley," Reinhart said.

The store gave us a tour, that started on the second floor.

We saw their built-in bowling alley and their fishing gear.

Check out this 7-foot-tall buster bronco made from over seventy thousand LEGO pieces.

Scheels seemingly has it all.

"We really have a little bit of everything, we want to make sure that everyone can find what they're shopping for, and we want to make sure they have the best experience possible while they're doing it," Reinhart said.

But, it wasn't long before we saw the store's centerpiece.

This rock wall and of course, a Ferris Wheel.

"Seems like a lot of people hear about the Ferris wheel before anything else," Reinhart said.

"I got the opportunity to move out here in October as an assistant store leader," Reinhart said.

Like many Scheels associates, he relocated for this position. From Minnesota,

"Love it, wouldn't go back. I don't miss the weather," Reinhart said.

He tells me as the Treasure Valley, and Meridian specifically, is one of the fastest growing places in the country, this new location was a no-brainer.

"We couldn't say no. So we're here, we're ready to be open, and we're excited to be a part of this growing community," Reinhart said.

The store says they're having a huge opening party on April 6 with vendors, a DJ, and more.

"We teased the Warhawk Air Museum a bit so I'll let you guess on what that's going to include, But it's just going to be a lot of fun," Reinhart said.

