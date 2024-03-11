Big Sky mascots take over Scheels!

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — The Big Sky mascots took a trip to Scheels Monday morning to get a sneak peek at the inside of the soon-to-be-open sports superstore.



9 out of 10 Big Sky Mascots were in attendance for the private look inside of Scheels.

Mascots got to ride the Ferris wheel, try the golf simulator, shooting range, and more on their visit.

We spoke with a representative of Scheels about a current giveaway they are doing which you can read more on here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

The Idaho State and U of I hoops squads have been chasing their opponents up and down the court during the Big Sky Basketball Tournament. I'm your North Meridian neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spent Monday morning chasing their mascots around Scheels!

"So we heard the Big Sky Conference tournament was going to be in town this weekend, so we thought it would be a fun idea to partner with those guys, get a group of the mascots here to get a sneak preview of the store," said Assistant Store Leader, Josh Reinhart.

The mascots showed up bright and early at the soon-to-be-open sporting superstore. After wrangling everyone in, it was time to explore! First stop, the Ferris wheel.

After the thrilling ride, the mascots went upstairs to check out some of the cool features like the arcade, driving range, and more! The fun will soon be open to the public with a parking lot party on April 6th.

Reinhart explained, "We have our early access giveaway going on right now, until March 22nd. We are giving away 5 1000-dollar shopping sprees."

You can learn more about that giveaway here, but back to the mascots of the Big Sky Tournament.

I met up with Herky the Hornet from my hometown school of Sacramento State. I asked Herky what he thought of Idaho and the Ferris wheel. Both got an astounding double thumbs up!

Reinhart said, "It's been a little bit of fun, a little bit of chaos, but nothing we can't handle."

Speaking with the mascots, well communicating with them, it seems they are super excited to be here in Boise for the tournament. From Scheels, I'm your North Meridian neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.