MAKE A SPLASH: Roaring Springs Water Park opens for 25th season

MERIDIAN, ID — Roaring Springs Water Park opened for its 25th season this weekend. With temperatures in the 80s, people from all over the Treasure Valley headed to the water slides and lazy river to help fight the heat.



Roaring springs will be open 7 days a week starting Memorial Day.

The park features over 20 water attractions, with a new expansion open as of last summer.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Opening weekend is well underway at Roaring Springs Water Park.

“Weather finally warmed up," says Michael Babbitt.

For Babbitt and his family, the 80 degree weather is long overdue.

“It’s about time! We’re ready to say goodbye to the winter and start enjoying some of the sun and the water out here," says Babbitt.

“People are just thrilled that the warm weather is finally here and came just in time," says Tiffany Quilici, marketing director at Roaring Springs Water Park.

“We’ll just consider this the official kickoff of summer," says Quilici.

She tells me that the park has over 20 water attractions from water slides to lazy rivers with a new expansion open as of last summer.

“So there is something for all ages and mom and dad can just chill out and relax in the shade," says Quilici.

“It helps people enjoy the summer and have a good break from work," says Trevor Lords, after coming down a water slide.

Roaring Springs is entering its 25th season and Tiffany tells me that they see a lot of the same faces from over the years.

“Kids who came here in the early 90s are now parents bringing their kids here. So Roaring Springs is into its second generation of summertime family fun," says Quilici.

As for the Babbitt family, “We love it, that’s why we got our season passes and enjoy this place as much as possible," Babbitt said.

“I mean, this is a great place to go blow off steam and there’s not a lot to do in Idaho that’s this fun," says head lifeguard Luke David Palsulich.

