Idaho Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine to share stories from the Russia-Ukraine Border

MERIDIAN, Idaho — After their 2nd visit to Eastern Ukraine, members of the Full Gospel Slavic Church in Meridian are sharing their stories in a night of fellowship, on Saturday, Feb. 3rd.



Idaho Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine will share stories of their recent relief visit to the Russian-Ukraine border.

Members of the organization expressed their gratitude to the Treasure Valley and Idaho community.

Check out our previous coverage: Idaho Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine is headed to volunteer in Ukraine.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

February will mark two years of the Russia-Ukraine war.

I’m Allie Triepke, your South Meridian Reporter here at the Full Gospel Slavic Church and I spoke with church members, one who recently visited Eastern Ukraine, about the importance of relief efforts continuing.

“So the kids were trapped because they have no paperwork, and their mom and dad died in the conflict. That’s why it’s so important to remember that there is a war going on in Ukraine and people are trapped in a very bad situation,” said Leo Martsinyuk.

Leo Martsinyuk recounts how he met and fed hundreds of displaced Ukrainians out of a ‘mobile kitchen.’

This story is just one of many he and his Idaho Humanitarian team experienced at the Russia-Ukraine border in November.

“I know it’s a very long conflict, everyone wishes it would be over with. Still, the war goes on in Ukraine and a lot of needy people don't have support over there from anybody,” said Martsinyuk.

Several members will share their stories at the church Saturday night starting at 5 pm.

“Lead coordinator Humanitarian Aid Hub, he will be here also sharing the stories about how Idaho Humanitarian Aid was helping over and when they were receiving all of the aid,” said Martsinyuk.

The event isn’t just to remind people of the necessary aid for Ukraine, but to extend gratitude to the Treasure Valley and surrounding Idaho communities for all the help over the past two years.

“Idaho stands out. For being a smaller community here, we have made a huge impact in Ukraine in terms of the amount of aid that has come in,” said Natalia Khochay.

Saturday’s fellowship night event is welcome to everyone in the community who wants to come and learn more about their time in Eastern Ukraine.

In South Meridian, I’m your Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke for Idaho News 6.