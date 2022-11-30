Idaho Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine is headed to volunteer in Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has spawned a humanitarian crisis displacing more than 13 million people. The Idaho group Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine was created to help, and they started fundraising and organizing drives for those impacted in Ukraine. Next week, the team is headed to help out volunteers in Ukraine.

"We are going to be distributing are humanitarian aid ourselves, and we want to do this with the volunteers in the group that is doing it daily. We want to step in," said Leo Martsinyuk, Coordinator with the Idaho Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine.

The three volunteers will leave next week and will stay for two weeks. They hope to reach areas that might not receive the help they need and assist at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and orphanages.

"We are taking a lot of electricity stuff, and then when we are over there, we are hoping to purchase generators with the funds I am getting," said Tanya Petruchok, Coordinator with the Idaho Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine.

The Humanitarian aid for Ukraine Idaho is still accepting donations and has curated a list of highly needed items that can be directly purchased on Amazon. They hope this trip will give them a better understanding of what is needed and how they can better help.

"But unfortunately, it took a war for me to realize and do more than I have been doing, so I just want to do more," said Tanya Petruchok.

On Sunday's service, the Full Gospel Slavic Church will have a special offering of 100% collected will go towards helping in Ukraine.