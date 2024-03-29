Black Community Alliance opens new brick-and-mortar space in Meridian

The Black Community Alliance held the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar location Friday.

Businesses can take advantage of their resources Monday through Friday by appointment.

A directory of black-owned businesses can be found on their website.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Smiles and hugs were not in short supply at the grand opening of the Black Community Alliance’s brick-and-mortar location.

“The new location makes it real,” said Trish Walker.

Trish Walker, CEO and founder of the Black Community Alliance says that the brick-and-mortar location is long overdue. The company has been operating for the past 3 years with Walker and her team working from home.

“Working from home can be tough. Working out of a coffee shop can be tough. And so this gives us a place for you to be able to come. We just want to be that resource to help people to network to help them make those connections and help us grow culturally as a community in Idaho,” said Walker.

The Black Community Alliance currently has about 200 businesses featured on its website. Their goal is to work with black business owners like Monica Conway, who owns an insurance and finance business in Twin Falls.

“It helps so many people here that are transitioning into Idaho, giving them directions, and even though it is the Black Community Alliance they help everybody in contact with whatever they need on starting their business,” said Conway.