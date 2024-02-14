A giant petri dish. How scientists are using the combined waste of thousands of Idahoans to track disease

MERIDIAN — Researchers are tracking flu and Covid by testing the levels found in our waste water. The information allows them to give hospitals a heads up that a surge of patients may be coming. Scientists also say it will help predict future pandemics and even possible antibiotic resistant microbes.



Scientists are tracking disease with regular testing of our waste water

Results can give hospitals a heads up that a surge is coming

Labs across the state including at BSU are doing the testing

Scientists call the collective excrement a giant petri dish with untold potential

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

This Meridian waste water plant is so vitally important to all the residents in our area for providing clean water resources. I'm senior reporter Roland Beres for Idaho news six. It's not just about clean water here though, it's also about some amazing medical technology.Bubbling and frothing water ( nats ) infused with oxygen and special microbes…( nats ) that's the heart of a water treatment plant.This one in meridian and others like it in the treasure valley prepare millions of gallons of water a day to go safely back into the environment."They're testing for things like biochemical oxygen demand . Suspended solids. Total coliform.fecal coliform. Ecoli."The water must meet federal standards for those elements to be released.But before that happens, the water here can tell you a lot about the community it comes from.In fact, it's like one big Petri dish."it's the mega colon of the community. It's everyone's sample all at once."That's a slightly gross way to put it, but it's accurate. And highly useful, like a big brown crystal ball."We just got off a big spike in covid.i think that was visible in the community people were getting sick with the flu or covid and I saw that two weeks before it happened."That advance notice lets hospitals prepare for an influx of patients with things like flu or covid.Regular testing of the waste water is delivered to scientists at BSU and other labs around the state.And takes almost no extra effort."It doesn't add anything to our workload we're pulling that sample anyway to meet our permit requirements."Covid, nor-virus, and flu are the main things tested for today, but mortimer says the future possibilities are endless."I think it will be incredibly useful. But it's still in its infancy every day and every year people are still working on it.""I think antibiotic resistance is the next tool we can use this for."As for privacy concerns, scientists say it would be nearly impossible to identify one person from this witches brew of nastiness.o how long will this testing go on? The administrators here say they'll continue to take part as long as they're requested to. In meridian, sr. reporter Roland Beres Idaho news six.

