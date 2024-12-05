A look at the new locally-focused concessions coming to the Boise Airport

BOISE AIRPORT, Idaho — Big changes are coming to the Boise Airport, including a new batch of concessions and food options — many of which include local Boise businesses. The BOI expansion will feature new retail, food, drinks, and coffee. The vendors will open in phases throughout 2025.



Here's a list of the many local businesses that will soon serve travelers at BOI:

Bardenay Blue Sky Bagels Create Common Good Form & Function Idaho Brewers United Simple Bites Telaya Wine Co The STIL Treefort Waffle Me Up And more to come...



(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"I think when people arrive in Boise, they get a taste of what Boise really is with local concepts," says Hector Garcia, Owner of Waffle Me Up. Waffle Me Up is one of the new local Boise businesses that will soon serve travelers at the airport.

"It's a beautiful stand, it's going to be right in the middle, between Bardenay's and Einstein," says Garcia. His stand will be combined with The STIL to offer ice cream alongside waffles and chicken, plus a variety of beer and wine. "When you have a good product and it's made local and it's fresh and it's 100% legit — it brings joy and happiness [to people]," he added.

"I love the Boise Airport. I've flown, probably in hundreds of different airports and the Boise Airport is by far my favorite," says Logan Flake. Flake lives in New York City but grew up in Idaho and often visits family in the area. He usually avoids spending money at chain restaurants in airports but would be happy to support local.

"There's a lot of consolidation in the world today where massive brands are just buying everything and so the little guys are getting [pushed out]. I think it's really important to give the little guys an upper hand whenever you can," added Flake.

Wednesday's event was a sneak peek for passengers to get a taste of the new offerings coming to BOI.

The expansion will feature a variety of new options for local retailers, food, drinks, and coffee, many of which are local brands like Treefort, Flying M Coffee, and Capital City Public Market.

"The Boise airport is the first and last location that visitors see when they travel. And also it's a jumping-off point for the people who live here and it's important that we offer wonderful amenities for people to enjoy and showcase our city and the best of Boise," says Rebecca Hupp, the Boise Airport Director.