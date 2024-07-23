'Small hydrothermal explosion' reported at Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park

The United States Geological Survey confirmed a small hydrothermal explosion occurred in the Biscuit Basin thermal area of Yellowstone National Park Tuesday morning, July 23, 2024.

USGS said in a joint release with YNP officials that the explosion happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday about 2.1 miles northwest of Old Faithful. The release said the explosion appears to have originated near Black Diamond Pool, and YNP geologists are investigating.

Several social media videos were recorded by visitors that show people in close proximity of the explosion. Officials say there was damage to the boardwalk, but there are no reported injuries at this time.

YNP says Biscuit Basin, including the parking lot and boardwalks, are closed for safety reasons until further notice. The full extent of damage is not know at this time, according to a separate YNP news release.

YNP and USGS staff will monitor conditions and reopen the area once deemed safe. The Grand Loop road remains open.

The joint USGS/YNP release included the following information:

Hydrothermal explosions occur when water suddenly flashes to steam underground, and they are relatively common in Yellowstone. For example, Porkchop Geyser, in Norris Geyser Basin, experienced an explosion in 1989, and a small event in Norris Geyser Basin was recorded by monitoring equipment on April 15, 2024. An explosion similar to that of today also occurred in Biscuit Basin on May 17, 2009.



More information about hydrothermal explosions is available at https://www.usgs.gov/observatories/yvo/news/hydrothermal-explosions-yellowstone-national-park.

The joint release said monitoring data show no changes in the Yellowstone region and that Tuesday's explosion does not reflect activity within the volcanic system, which is reportedly at normal background levels of activity.

The release said hydrothermal explosions like the one at Biscuit Basin are not a sign of impending volcanic eruptions, and they are not caused by magma rising towards the surface.

Photos of the scene released by the National Park Service:

NPS / Yellowstone National Park

NPS / Yellowstone National Park

NPS / Yellowstone National Park

NPS / Yellowstone National Park

NPS / Yellowstone National Park

NPS / Yellowstone National Park

USGS said more information will be released as it becomes available.