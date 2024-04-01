Severe weather alerts threaten millions of Americans this week

Millions of people across the U.S. could see threats of severe storms this week.

According to the National Weather Service, starting Monday, a storm system will usher in severe thunderstorms carrying very large hail, damaging gusts, a few tornadoes, flooding and some light snow.

These weather conditions are expected to impact regions spanning from north Texas to Oklahoma up to the lower Ohio Valleys and Mississippi, with some light snow in high areas of Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, Utah and Arizona.

The NWS says storms will pop up from Kansas through Missouri, then head east into Illinois and Indiana. They will start with hail and tornadoes, with a chance of tornadoes up to EF2 strength, but turn into messy clusters with strong winds overnight.

Flood watches are in effect until Tuesday, as the NWS predicts that intense rainfall could result in isolated flash flooding, particularly impacting urban areas, roads and small streams across regions spanning from the Middle Mississippi to the Central Appalachians.

As for snow, the Northern and Central Plains will see light to moderate snow on Monday, which is expected to end by nightfall. Snow will then move into parts of New England, with the heaviest falling in the northern half of Michigan's Lower Peninsula overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com