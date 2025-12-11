New Android feature could help 911 operators guide you through an emergency

Android users now have access to a new safety feature designed to help during emergencies.

Google announced in a blog post that it is rolling out Emergency Live Video, a tool that allows 911 dispatchers to request a live video stream from a caller’s phone.

If the user accepts the request, dispatchers can view real-time footage from the phone’s camera. Google says the feature can help first responders better assess a situation and guide callers through critical steps, such as performing CPR, until help arrives.

The company says the tool is secure and requires no setup.

“The feature is encrypted by default, and you are always in control of whether your video is shared, and can stop sharing instantly at any time,” Google said.

