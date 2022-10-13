Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell To Star In ‘Christmas Carol’ Remake—With A Twist

There might not be an “Elf” sequel any time soon, but holiday movie-lovers can enjoy a new Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell. This holiday season, Ferrell is starring in another film that could become a fan favorite and a holiday classic. This time, the “Elf” star will share the screen with Ryan Reynolds in a modern twist on “A Christmas Carol.”

In the Apple original film “Spirited,” Reynolds plays savvy businessman Clint Briggs, the Scrooge of the story, while Ferrell is the Ghost of Christmas Present. Every year, Present (as he is apparently known) finds a corrupt person who will receive a visit from himself and, of course, the ghosts of Christmases Past and Future. However, when Present chooses Clint, he doesn’t know what he’s in for.

Clint turns the tables on his supernatural caller, resulting in Present revisiting his own past, present and future. And if the official teaser trailer (which you can watch below) is any indication, you can expect musical numbers and choreographed dance scenes, along with snarky one-liners and witty comebacks from the comedic duo.

The film was directed by Sean Anders, who directed Ferrell in 2015’s “Daddy’s Home” and its 2017 sequel. Anders co-wrote the movie with John Morris, also of the “Daddy’s Home” films.

It contains original songs by Oscar-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, best known for their work on “Dear Evan Hansen,” “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman.” Emmy-nominated choreographer and international tap star Chloe Arnold choreographed the production numbers.

Apple TV+ Press

Along with Reynolds and Ferrell, the film stars Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures” and “The Help”), Sunita Mani (“Mr. Robot” and “GLOW”) as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Joe Tippett and Patrick Page.

You’ll be able to catch this Christmas film in theaters during a limited theatrical release beginning Nov. 11, 2022. After that, the movie will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ with a release date of Nov. 18, 2022.

