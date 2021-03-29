Meridian couple pursues passion during the pandemic

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Opening their doors in November 2020, Lori and Jacen Flynn left careers in medical esthetics and tech development to start a business rooted in health and wellness.

Before opening Daily D.O.S.E, Jacen, a third-degree black belt, considered opening a jiu-jitsu gym. Lori told Idaho News 6 they once owned a gym, but it didn't go according to plan. The couple thought the second time could have been the charm but then COVID-19 happened.

The couple understands that the obstacles they have faced along the way were not setbacks, just future setups. In their first couple of months in business, Lori said the cafe barely broke even, but the new year brought better business.

